A Moment in Monrovia History: President of the Womans Club from 1915-1916

Mrs. C.T. Renaker, President of the Monrovia Womans Club from 1915-1916. The Woman’s Club was "not only a study club, but it early became a potent force in the advancement of civic improvements behind which they always threw their enthusiastic influence in co-operation with the men. The Club was admitted to the State Federation in 1900 and to the General Federation in 1902. So influential did this organization become that its support was always sought in all public matters. It participated in the reorganization of the Chamber of Commerce and had four of its members placed upon the directorate of that body. Its members initiated the movement, which resulted in securing the Public Library and in fact were forceful elements in the furthering of all public affairs. The Woman's Club is and always has been one of the important forums of information and advancement of thought in the city. They bring before them noted public speakers upon all living subjects and thus become the intellectual center of the city. The Club threw the full force of its influence behind the enactment of the community property law, which the California legislature passed a few years ago by the aid of the women's Organizations." From the Monrovia Woman's Club collection. See full details here.
