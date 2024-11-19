Apple Pie - A Truly Professional Family Dog

Apple Pie is a 7-year-old lab mix who’s the epitome of a “professional family dog.” Apple Pie is a sweet, polite boy who’s thriving in a foster home. The foster family reports that he’s completely house-trained, walks beautifully on a leash, and has impeccable manners! He loves accompanying kids on their walk to school, then settling down for naps on rugs in their rooms to keep them company.
In the backyard, Apple Pie has a blast burying toys, sunbathing, and playing with a senior chihuahua buddy. His favorite treats include hot dogs, and after putting on some much-needed weight, he’s looking extra handsome with his shiny coat after a recent bath.
Apple Pie is the perfect companion and is ready to bring love, loyalty, and laughter to a new forever family. Come meet him this handsome boy-you’ll instantly fall in love!
Apple Pie and all other pets over five years old have their adoption fees waived throughout November in celebration of Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month!
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
No comments:
Post a Comment