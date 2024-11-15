Lyft Price for Riders May Increase; Council to Consider How to Use Measure K Sales Tax Money

~ Changing the GoMonrovia transportation program to give Lyft riders a $3 discount on qualifying rides. So, if a ride costs $10, the city will pay $3 and the rider will pay $7. Currently if a ride costs $10 the rider pays $3 and the city pays the rest. Blame rising costs.
Also, both the Lyft program and the ride program for seniors (Monrovia Transit) would change their service hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and until 1 a.m. on weekends.
In 2023-24, GoMonrovia completed 162,310 trips, a 30 percent increase from 2022-2023 and Monrovia Transit increased its annual trips rising from 8,716 to 14,601. In the first quarter of this fiscal year, the city spent about $633,249 on its transportation programs: $314,536 on Lyft and $318,713 on Monrovia Transit. Details.
~ What should the city do with the Measure K sales tax money Monrovians approved? The council will consider spending it on:
- Construction on Satoru Tsuneishi Park (behind Chick-fil-A)
- Buying land for affordable housing
- Senior programs
- Design and engineering of Community Center
- Library enhancements
- Resurfacing Peck and Myrtle roads
- Resurfacing and putting signals on Mountain Avenue
The city has $22 million in the Measure K sales tax kitty and these seven projects would cost about $16 million. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment