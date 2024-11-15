News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Lyft Price for Riders May Increase; Council to Consider How to Use Measure K Sales Tax Money

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...

~ Changing the GoMonrovia transportation program to give Lyft riders a $3 discount on qualifying rides. So, if a ride costs $10, the city will pay $3 and the rider will pay $7. Currently if a ride costs $10 the rider pays $3 and the city pays the rest. Blame rising costs.

Also, both the Lyft program and the ride program for seniors (Monrovia Transit) would change their service hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and until 1 a.m. on weekends.

In 2023-24, GoMonrovia completed 162,310 trips, a 30 percent increase from 2022-2023 and Monrovia Transit increased its annual trips rising from 8,716 to 14,601. In the first quarter of this fiscal year, the city spent about $633,249 on its transportation programs: $314,536 on Lyft and $318,713 on Monrovia Transit. Details.

~ What should the city do with the Measure K sales tax money Monrovians approved? The council will consider spending it on:

  • Construction on Satoru Tsuneishi Park (behind Chick-fil-A)
  • Buying land for affordable housing
  • Senior programs
  • Design and engineering of Community Center
  • Library enhancements
  • Resurfacing Peck and Myrtle roads
  • Resurfacing and putting signals on Mountain Avenue

The city has $22 million in the Measure K sales tax kitty and these seven projects would cost about $16 million. Details.

- Brad Haugaard

