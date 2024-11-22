Christmas and New Year Event Schedule

Here are the upcoming Christmas and New Year's events:
- Shop Small Business (Old Town) Saturday: Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.
- Holiday Parade along Myrtle: Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
- Santa Tours (throughout Monrovia; schedule here): Dec. 9–13 at 5 p.m.
- Holiday Carolers (Old Town): Saturdays in December, 3–6 p.m.
- Carriage Rides (Old Town): Sundays in December, 3–6 p.m.
- Noon Year's Eve (Library Park): Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.
- New Year's Eve on Myrtle Ave: Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
