Christmas and New Year Event Schedule


Here are the upcoming Christmas and New Year's events:

  • Shop Small Business (Old Town) Saturday: Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.
  • Holiday Parade along Myrtle: Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
  • Santa Tours (throughout Monrovia; schedule here): Dec. 9–13 at 5 p.m.
  • Holiday Carolers (Old Town): Saturdays in December, 3–6 p.m.
  • Carriage Rides (Old Town): Sundays in December, 3–6 p.m.
  • Noon Year's Eve (Library Park): Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.
  • New Year's Eve on Myrtle Ave: Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.
Events may change due to weather.

- Brad Haugaard
