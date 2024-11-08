Monrovia Police Chief Alan Sanvictores Retiring After 29 Years

Monrovia Police Chief Alan Sanvictores will retire after 29 years of service. Beginning as a Reserve Police Officer in 1995, he became Chief in 2017, implementing Community Activist Policing. The City Council will recognize him during his final meeting on November 19 at 7:30 p.m. Captain Heath Harvey will become Police Chief, and John Donchig will be promoted to Police Captain, both effective December 1. Harvey brings 27 years of law enforcement experience, while Donchig, who joined in 2006, currently leads the Foothill Special Enforcement Team.
- Brad Haugaard
