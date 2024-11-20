Boys and Girls Club Holding Annual Festival of Trees Fundraiser

Monrovia's Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills will host its annual Festival of Trees fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. at Annandale Golf Club in Pasadena. The event features decorated Christmas trees, festive wreaths, holiday decor, and exclusive experiences available for raffle or auction. Tickets available here. Includes valet parking, cocktail reception, dinner, live music, and dancing. The club serves youth and families with academic enrichment, social-emotional programs, and skilled mentors.
- Brad Haugaard
