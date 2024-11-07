So Cal Edison Scam; Vehicle Drives Into Restaurant; Burglar Tracked to Rancho Cucamonga; Man Punches Out Bus Mirror; Etc.

Vehicle Burglary
October 31 at 10:59 a.m., a victim shopping in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and took property. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
October 31 at 7:53 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Palm reported that she was contacted by subject claiming to work for Southern California Edison and requesting payment for an electrical bill. The scammer requested the victim buy gift cards to pay the bill before the power was shut off. The victim realized it was a scam after providing the gift card information. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
November 1 at 1:56 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Central reported an intoxicated female subject jumped out of the caller’s vehicle. Upon arrival, officers contacted both parties involved. It was determined that the female subject was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft Auto / Fraud
November 1 at 3:03 p.m., an employee from a vehicle dealer in the 1400 block of S. Mountain reported a vehicle was purchased early in the year using fraudulent identification. The vehicle was entered as a stolen vehicle in the system. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
November 2 at 10:35 a.m., a business in the 200 block of E. Huntington called to report that they discovered a theft of wires from their generator. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 2 at 10:57 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower called to report their vehicle had been broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
November 2 at 10:59 a.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject stolen merchandise and fled. He was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 2 at 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that drove into a restaurant in the 600 block of W. Huntington. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
November 2 at 3:38 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft of merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
November 2 at 6:11 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of Sherman reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Burglary
November 2 at 8:43 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Berry reported that her neighbor’s house had been burglarized. The investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
November 2 at 9:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Walnut regarding a court order violation. Officers arrived and made contact with both parties. It was determined the subject was in violation of a court order. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
November 3 at 12:20 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Los Angeles reported that his vehicle was stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 3 at 1:18 a.m., a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a vehicle loitering in the parking lot. Officers arrived and made contact with the passengers. A computer search revealed one of the passengers had warrants for his arrest. A search revealed the passenger was also in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
November 3 at 1:44 a.m., a caller in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower reported his parked vehicle was hit by another vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 3 at 5:55 p.m., a caller in the area of Foothill and Myrtle reported a traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism / Battery
November 3 at 9:50 p.m., an employee at a business in the 200 block of Taylor reported that someone broke the window of his vehicle and punch him in the face. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 4 at 6:27 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Ocean View reported one of his vehicle stolen and another vehicle broken into with property taken. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
November 4 at 7:05 a.m., an officer in the area of El Norte and Eighth was alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle was located vacant. The vehicle was taken out of the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
November 4 at 8:46 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Ocean View called to report someone broke into his vehicle and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
November 4 at 8:52 a.m., an officer patrolling the 900 block of S. Fifth when he noticed a suspicious parked vehicle. A computer check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen in West Covina. It was recovered and removed from the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 9:38 p.m., an alarm activation was reported for a business in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located a broken window and property taken. The suspect was located in the City of Rancho Cucamonga. The suspect was found to be in possession of the stolen property. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
November 5 at 9:21 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a suspect walked into the business to make a big purchase and used a fraudulent credit and out of state identification to make the purchase. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
November 5 at 11:03 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Royal Oaks reported his parked vehicle was sideswiped and the driver fled. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
November 5 at 2:41 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of Royal Oaks reported his credit card information was fraudulently used without his permission out state. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
November 5 at 3:21 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of S. Peck. Officers arrived and a computer search revealed it was stolen. It was recovered and removed from the stolen vehicle system.
Traffic Collision Hit and Run
November 5 at 4:57 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of E. Foothill reported a vehicle sideswiped his parked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
November 5 at 5:02 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Foothill and Mountain was alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. He located the unoccupied. It was recovered and removed from the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 8:04 p.m., while patrolling the area of Huntington and Hwy Esplanade an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The driver displayed objective symptoms of being under the influence. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 1:34 a.m., a caller in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower reported someone was trying to get into his house. Officers arrived and located an intoxicated male adult who thought he was at a friend's house. Officers determined the subject was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 10:39 a.m., a caller in the area of Huntington and Fifth reported a subject walked in front of a bus, yelled, punched a side view mirror braking it, and walked away. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away. A computer search revealed he was on probation. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
November 6 at 1:52 p.m., an employee from a store in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported two subjects entered the store, broke a case, stole merchandise, and fled without paying. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the subjects. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
November 6 at 2:24 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Cherry reported a male subject climbed to her balcony and opened a window the night prior. The subject fled when the resident screamed. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 5:52 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a female subject left the store with merchandise she did not pay for. Officers arrived and located the subject still in possession of the stolen merchandise. A computer search revealed she had warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Located
November 6 at 6:53 p.m., a mother brought her missing minor into the MPD lobby to speak with officers. The minor was removed from the missing person database.
Grand Theft Auto
November 6 at 7:02 p.m., a caller 700 block of Walnut Court reported her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 9:15 p.m., a business owner in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported a suspicious male adult subject loitering near their business. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who appeared to be under the influence. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 10:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Pomona regarding a burglary alarm. A subject was located walking near the area and was contacted by officers. A computer search revealed he had a no bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
