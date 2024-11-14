Dinner at Fillet Sushi

News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Dinner at the new Fillet Sushi restaurant on the east side of Myrtle about a half block north of Olive. Got the Rainbow Crunch Roll for $15. The restaurant’s alcohol license is coming soon. Tasty. Very good quality.

- Brad Haugaard
