Dinner at Fillet Sushi
Dinner at the new Fillet Sushi restaurant on the east side of Myrtle about a half block north of Olive. Got the Rainbow Crunch Roll for $15. The restaurant’s alcohol license is coming soon. Tasty. Very good quality.
- Brad Haugaard
11/14/2024
