Jewish Federation Calls for 'Buycott' of Israeli-Made Products at Trader Joe's

The buycott (a reverse boycott) campaign encourages people to visit their local Trader Joe’s and purchase the Israeli-made products the chain regularly sells on their shelves: Bamba Puffed Peanut & Corn Snacks (Original, Hazelnut Crème Filling, and Dark Chocolate dipped), Dorot Gardens Crushed Garlic and Crushed Ginger, Trader Joe’s Israeli Feta Cheese, and Givon Wine. When checking out, buycott supporters are encouraged to let Trader Joe’s staff know how much they appreciate being able to buy products made in Israel at their local Trader Joe’s stores.
"Protests and petitions like this one planned to target Trader Joe’s does not advance the cause of peace but only furthers the anti-Jewish sentiment and hate Jewish community members have been the target of for the last year," explains Jason Moss, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys. "And for Jews and everyone who supports Israel, living here in the US, this is a way they can show their support by going to their local Trader Joes and buying up all of their Israeli products."
Jewish Federation is encouraging other Jewish and non-Jewish organizations that support Israel, from all across the country, to participate in this campaign by shopping at their local Trader Joes. They have already received a commitment from Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and are reaching out for others.
To learn more about this effort or the other work the Jewish Federation does, including its programs and services, contact the Jewish Federation's Executive Director, Jason Moss, by calling 626.445.0810 or emailing federation@jewishsgpv.org.
Source: Press release
- Brad Haugaard
