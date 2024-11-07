News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Otto Otto Izakaya Japonaise rRstaurant
Dinner at Otto Otto Izakaya Japonaise restaurant in the shopping center at the corner of Huntington and Fifth. Got the Ginger Pork Bento box for $12.95 and a beer at the happy hour price of $3. Tasty.
- Brad Haugaard
