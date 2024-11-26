Active and Playful Buddy - Nothing Better Than Playing Fetch

Buddy is a 5-year-old, 50-pound Labrador Retriever mix with an energetic and affectionate spirit that’s sure to brighten your days. This playful guy is happiest when chasing his favorite tennis balls in a spirited game of fetch, and he’ll eagerly bring them back for more fun. If you have an active lifestyle and love outdoor adventures, Buddy is ready to be your perfect companion.
Buddy isn’t just about playtime—he’s a loyal, loving dog who thrives on human connection. Whether it’s showering you with kisses or greeting you with a wagging tail when you come home, his enthusiasm for life is contagious. He’s wonderfully mannered, demonstrating incredible self-control even when tempting treats are within reach. Plus, he’s a calm and quiet presence who rarely barks.
Buddy’s easygoing personality and love for people make him an ideal addition to any family. If you’re looking for a fun-loving, loyal friend who will bring joy, laughter, and boundless energy into your home, Buddy is the one for you.
Buddy and all other pets over five years old have their adoption fees waived throughout November in celebration of Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month!
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
- Brad Haugaard
