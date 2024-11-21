Monrovia Police: Pepper Spray Shoplifter Escapes; Phone Snatched at Liquor Store; Wallet Stolen from Gym Locker; Lots of Drunks; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 473 service events, resulting in 99 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
November 14 at 3:58 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Madison reported that the windows of her vehicle were smashed, and the doors were open. No items were reported missing. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 14 at 6:26 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of El Norte reported her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 14 at 8:11 p.m., a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a vehicle loitering in the parking lot, and the occupants were littering. Officers arrived and made contact with the occupants. A computer search revealed two of the occupants had warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 14 at 9:16 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of S. Shamrock reported a subject loitering on the property. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Reckless Driving / Weapon Offense – Suspects Arrested
November 14 at 10:54 p.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of Los Angeles saw a vehicle driving recklessly, and a pedestrian was recording the act. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and pedestrian. An investigation revealed a loaded gun in the vehicle. The driver and passenger were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 12:26 a.m., several callers in the 700 block of California reported a traffic collision. Officers arrived and found a single vehicle had collided with a parked vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. An investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Attempted Grand Theft Auto
November 15 at 7:28 a.m., a resident in the 1700 block of S. Fifth reported damage to her vehicle window and steering column. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 15 at 9:18 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Linwood reported that personal items and money were stolen from his unlocked vehicle three days prior. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 9:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Huntington for a welfare check at the rear of a business. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. A computer search revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 11:06 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Magnolia, an officer was alerted to a felony vehicle in the area. Officers responded, located the vehicle, and made contact with the owner. An investigation revealed the owner had just purchased the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Felony Hit and Run Traffic Collision
November 15 at 3:01 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of May and Foothill. Officers arrived and discovered it was a three-vehicle collision. An investigation revealed the collision was caused by a vehicle that fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Parole Violation – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 4:12 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Lemon reported a neighbor dispute. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects involved. A computer search revealed one of the subjects was wanted for a parole violation. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 8:11 p.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby, still in possession of the stolen property. A computer search revealed the suspect had a warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
November 15 at 9:06 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Ivy reported that his residence was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 12:02 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle saw a theft take place and attempted to make contact with the suspect. When the officer attempted to detain the suspect, he resisted. The suspect was arrested and found to be in possession of someone else's driver's license and credit card. The suspect was taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 2:07 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Olive reported a vehicle loitering in the area and playing loud music. Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the vehicle. As officers approached, the vehicle drove away, committing several vehicle code violations. Officers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who displayed symptoms of intoxication. An investigation determined the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Theft / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 9:25 a.m., an employee from a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting. Officers arrived and located a suspect nearby in possession of the stolen property. A computer search revealed she had warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 11:03 a.m., a passerby in the 100 block of W. Duarte reported a suspicious person in the roadway. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby. A computer check revealed he had warrants for his arrest. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 1:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Magnolia regarding a welfare check for a male subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was not in need of assistance. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
November 16 at 2:10 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported two subjects were in the store possibly shoplifting. The subjects left the store as officers were arriving. Officers made contact with the subjects, who were found to be in possession of the stolen property. A computer search revealed one of them had a warrant. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
November 16 at 2:11 p.m., a shoplifting incident from days prior was reported by a store employee in the 700 block of E. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
November 16 at 4:23 p.m., employees from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a suspect entered the store and fled with merchandise without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 17 at 2:17 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1100 block of E. Huntington saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed she was under the influence. She was transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period. Her passenger was too intoxicated to care for himself, and he was also arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 17 at 10:21 a.m., several callers in the area of Foothill and Mayflower reported a female subject exposing herself. Officers arrived and located her. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
November 17 at 9:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Duarte regarding a robbery. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. An investigation revealed the victim pulled into a liquor store parking lot, and as he was exiting his vehicle, a male adult suspect grabbed his phone and forcibly ripped it from the victim's hands. The victim was uncooperative and did not want prosecution. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 18 at 5:05 a.m., a caller in the area of Huntington and Mayflower reported a vehicle with sparks coming from under it. Officers arrived and located the vehicle driving on its front rim. The driver stated he was unaware the tire was missing from the rim. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
November 18 at 9:54 a.m., employees from a business in the 400 block of Genoa reported the business was vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 18 at 10:35 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Evergreen and California. No injuries were reported. The driver who caused the collision was cited at the scene.
Battery
November 18 at 12:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a battery. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the subjects involved. An investigation determined the subjects are known to each other. The subject who remained at the scene was pepper sprayed, while the other subject fled. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 18 at 3:26 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Huntington reported a suspicious subject in the area. Officers arrived and determined the subject had stolen merchandise from the location. An employee requested a citizen’s arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft / Fraud
November 18 at 4:30 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report his wallet had been stolen from a locker room at a gym. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 19 at 7:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of S. Peck regarding the theft of a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
November 19 at 8:57 a.m., a victim in the 1800 block of S. Mountain reported fraudulent checks had been mailed to the victim’s business. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
November 19 at 12:42 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject concealing items and cutting tags. When confronted, she pulled out pepper spray and brandished a knife before fleeing the location. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
November 19 at 2:31 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Royal Oaks reported that the father of her child had hit her and caused injuries before fleeing. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
November 19 at 4:22 p.m., a robbery was reported in the 200 block of Montana. Officers arrived and discovered that the victim had met the suspect at the location to sell an item. The suspect pulled a handgun on the victim and discharged it. The suspect was gone prior to the officers' arrival. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 4:47 p.m., employees from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male subject concealing items inside the store. Officers arrived and located him in a nearby store, still in possession of the stolen merchandise. A computer search revealed he had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
November 20 at 2:26 a.m., officers responded to the area of Foothill and Mayflower regarding a hit and run traffic collision. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 20 at 9:35 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a subject walked into the store and fled with merchandise without paying. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
November 20 at 12:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Magnolia regarding a subject throwing rocks and yelling that he wanted to hit someone. Officers arrived and detained the subject, who was determined to be a danger to others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Mental Evaluation
November 20 at 3:08 p.m., a fight in progress was reported in the 100 block of Los Angeles. Officers arrived and determined a female subject had been talking to herself and acting erratically. It was determined she was a danger to herself and others. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 20 at 5:02 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Central reported that her husband had hit her. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed they had been arguing, and the husband pushed the wife after she charged at him. It was determined she was intoxicated and the aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 20 at 11:28 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding an intoxicated female subject causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and contacted the subject outside the business. It was determined she was too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
