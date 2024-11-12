News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovians on a Hayride

Monrovians enjoying a hayride in about 1900. Second from left is Anna Crews (whose father owned Crews' Drugstore). Sixth from left is Eva Harvey (daughter of the Monrovia Planet Editor), Fred Tripp (feet on rear wheel). Roger Brown (who married Kathleen Bartle) at rear. Kathleen Bartle (7th from left?). Steve Baker's family bought Crews' Drugstore in 1909, which Ben F. Crews had established earlier that year. It later became Baker's Pharmacy located at 608 S. Myrtle Ave. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

