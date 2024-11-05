Calm Kiki Gets Along Well With Everybody

Kiki is a five-year-old Malamute with a heart as big as her fluffy coat! This lovely girl has a wonderful temperament, making her an easy fit for a variety of homes. She’s shown that she gets along well with other dogs and has a gentle, friendly nature that makes her great with both adults and kids. Though she may exchange a few barks with other high-energy dogs, Kiki is relaxed and doesn’t mind hanging out with smaller pups close by.
On walks, Kiki is a dream, calmly staying by your side on a leash. She takes treats with a gentle mouth and is always excited to meet new friends, whether human or furry. During grooming sessions, she’s the perfect companion, lying relaxed and allowing her handler to brush her thick coat, even giving a little “chat” here and there as if to show her appreciation.
Kiki would be a wonderful addition to a loving home that can provide her with the attention she deserves, plenty of brushing, and lots of love. If you’re looking for a sweet, easygoing, and affectionate dog, Kiki could be the perfect match for you!
Kiki and all other pets over five years old have their adoption fees waived throughout November in celebration of Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month!
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment