Monrovia Police: Portable Toilet Catches Fire; Wrong-Way DUI Arrest; Man Arrested for Slapping Woman’s Hand; Tailgate Stolen; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 408 service events, resulting in 84 investigations.
Delaying Officers – Suspect Arrested
November 21 at 12:14 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Fifth and Huntington saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was contacted. The driver refused to sign the citation for the traffic violation. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Arson
November 21 at 12:35 a.m., a fire was reported in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and determined a portable toilet was engulfed in flames. MFD responded and extinguished the fire. This investigation is continuing.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
November 21 at 5:41 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of S. Mayflower regarding a traffic collision. No injuries were reported.
Shoplifting
November 21 at 4:29 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported in the 300 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 2:39 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Evergreen and Myrtle saw a vehicle traveling the wrong way on a one-way street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed she was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant / Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 3:47 a.m., while patrolling the area of Shamrock and Huntington, an officer saw a subject loitering behind a closed business. A records check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
November 22 at 4:11 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported seeing several individuals breaking into his business. Officers arrived as three male subjects were exiting the business. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
November 22 at 9:46 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Hurstview called to report that his son was behaving aggressively. Officers arrived and determined he was a danger to others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 10:53 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of Royal Oaks reported that a family member had arrived at the residence in violation of a court order. Officers responded to the scene and made contact with the individual. It was determined that while the restraining order had not yet been served, the subject had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence out of Monrovia. The suspect was arrested.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 11:36 p.m., a security company monitoring a parking garage in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported a suspicious subject looking into parked vehicles. Officers arrived and located the subject, who admitted to being in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 2:26 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Live Oak saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was contacted. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
November 23 at 10:13 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Duarte called to report that her vehicle had been broken into and ransacked. The victim was unable to determine what was stolen at the time. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 23 at 10:25 a.m., a victim in the 1300 block of Los Robles called to report that his vehicle had been broken into and ransacked. Property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Attempted Grand Theft Auto
November 23 at 12:10 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte called to report that her vehicle had been broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 24 at 8:20 a.m., a passerby in the 400 block of S. Ivy reported a subject asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in an alley. Officers arrived and made contact with the occupant. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. A further investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 24 at 11:37 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Olive reported a possible family fight in progress. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. It was determined no crime had occurred. A computer search of the subject revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for their arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery – Suspects Arrested
November 24 at 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Los Angeles for a fight in progress. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed an argument had turned physical. A citizen’s arrest was requested. Two subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
November 25 at 6:23 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Violet reported that his vehicle’s tailgate had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 25 at 9:10 a.m., employees from a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report a male subject yelling at employees. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject involved. A computer check revealed he had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
November 25 at 9:40 a.m., a victim in the area of Huntington and Shamrock reported that a male subject approached her and slapped her hand. Officers arrived and located the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Bicycle Theft
November 25 at 9:46 a.m., a bike was reported stolen in the 800 block of W. Duarte. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
November 25 at 1:45 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported her money and debit cards were stolen on November 20 while shopping. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 25 at 5:06 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject stole merchandise and fled. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away, but the stolen property was not located. A search revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempted Grand Theft Auto
November 26 at 10:45 a.m., a victim in the area of Bob and Peck reported his vehicle had been broken into overnight. This investigation is continuing.
