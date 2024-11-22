News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Citrus Singers at DoubleTree Dec. 12
Champagne lunch and live concert by Citrus Singers Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m., DoubleTree Hotel. Tickets $60. RSVP to Tracie French (
tfrench@bowdendevelopment.com)
or Gina Fanara (
ginafanara@cibare.com)
.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
11/22/2024
