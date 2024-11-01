News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Rotary Park Playground Ribbon Cutting Nov. 16


There will be a ribbon cutting for the updated Rotary Park Playground (401 California) on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. Update includes new playground equipment, updated furnishings, and a mural. RSVP at tcherry@monroviaca.gov.

- Brad Haugaard

