Centre Stage's Holiday Musical on Dec. 8


Monrovia's Centre Stage will present the holiday musical “Spirit in the Spotlight” Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m., IFGF Church, 147 W. Palm Ave. Free food and photos with Santa included.

- Brad Haugaard

