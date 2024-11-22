News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X/Twitter
/
RSS
Centre Stage's Holiday Musical on Dec. 8
Monrovia's Centre Stage will present the holiday musical “Spirit in the Spotlight” Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m., IFGF Church, 147 W. Palm Ave. Free food and photos with Santa included.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
11/22/2024
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment