News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Winter Crafternoon at Library Tomorrow, Dec. 5

 

Winter Crafternoon in the Library 6 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 5 in the library Storyroom. Featuring winter-themed crafts. Program open to individuals 16 and older. Register here.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)