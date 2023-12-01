Five Story Apartment Planned for Corner of Myrtle and Olive

Blake Griggs Properties, LLC, is proposing to build a five-story, 200 unit, apartment complex at the southwest corner of Myrtle and Olive. The structure, called The Monroe, would also have 5,143 square feet of non-residential floor area, and a three-level (two underground) 312-space parking garage.
The city wants to hear your thoughts about the project’s possible environmental issues. See the draft Environmental Impact Report here. You can email your comments to the Planning Department at planning@ci.monrovia.ca.us. There will also be a virtual meeting on the project on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at 6 p.m. [or 7 p.m. - conflicting information; I'll fix as soon as get correct info]. The link to join the meeting is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting. The meeting ID is 249 284 246 85 and the password (case sensitive) is sSJMcF. Or, participate by phone by calling +1 323-673-4554, then use code 372938603#
- Brad Haugaard
