News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Santa's Monrovia Schedule

Santa and friends will tour Monrovia neighborhoods on top of a decorated fire engine, escorted by a police car and a decorated public works sleigh. From  5 - 9 pm. Here's the schedule:

  • Monday, Dec. 11 - South of Huntington, west of Myrtle, including Valley Circle.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 12 - East of Myrtle, north of Foothill.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 13 - West of Myrtle, south of Foothill, and
  • north of Huntington.
  • Thursday, Dec. 14 - East of Myrtle, south of Foothill, north of Duarte Road.
  • Friday, Dec. 15 - West of Myrtle Avenue, North of Foothill.

Call Monrovia Police at 256-8000 for more information. 

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)