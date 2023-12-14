$350,000 Scammed from Elderly Woman; Shoplifter Returns, Nabbed; Thief Swipes Necklace in Mid Conversation; Skimming Device Found at Bank; Etc.

Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 10:41 a.m., while patrolling the 300 block of Linwood an officer observed a male subject acting suspicious. The officer made contact with the subject and a computer check revealed the subject had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Fire
December 7 at 12:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of S. Mayflower regarding a vehicle fire. Officers and MFD responded and the fire was extinguished. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
December 7 at 1:47 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a female was concealing items inside her pants. The female subject left the store without paying. She was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary / Commercial
December 8 at 1:38 a.m., officers were alerted to an activated burglary alarm in a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. A witness called to report seeing two suspects fleeing the business. When officers arrived, the subjects were gone. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 8 at 7:30 a.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Royal Oaks and Shamrock involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
December 8 at 9:43 a.m., a female subject in the 200 block of E. Pomona called to report that she wanted to harm herself. Officers arrived and determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for treatment and a mental evaluation.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
December 8 at 4:17 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Primrose and Montana. A witness reported that a vehicle jumped a curb and hit a stop sign. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 8 at 7:15 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of E. Huntington called to report that while she was shopping the rear window of her parked vehicle was broken and items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Attempted Burglary
December 9 at 1:15 a.m., officers responded to an alarm activation in a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and discovered damage to a rear door. An investigation revealed that unknown subject(s) attempted to pry open the door and fled when the alarm activated. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
December 9 at 8:37 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported in the area of Myrtle and Pomona. Officers arrived and determined that the girlfriend battered the boyfriend during an argument. She was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Skimming Device
December 9 at 9:36 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious person near a bank ATM in the 200 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and the subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. A skimming device was located and removed. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
December 9 at 3:34 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Alta Vista reported that a subject was attempting to break into his vehicle. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 9 at 11:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Olive regarding a welfare check of a woman crying. Officers arrived and located a female subject who stated she had been a victim of domestic violence. The suspect was located nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody after an investigation.
Shoplifting / Drugs – Suspect Arrested
December 9 at 11:59 p.m., a shoplifting in progress was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located a male subject hiding near a vehicle in a parking lot nearby, he fled when he saw officers, but returned a short time later. He was positively identified, and the stolen property was located. He was arrested, found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
December 10 at 3:12 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Receiving Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
December 10 at 5:39 p.m., a victim called to report that he found his stolen bike on sale on an internet platform. Officers agreed to meet with the suspect to purchase the bike. When the suspect arrived, they identified the stolen bike and officers arrested and took the suspect into custody.
Outside Assist – Suspects Arrested
December 11 at 4:22 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle out of Alhambra in the 900 block of W. Foothill. Officers located the vehicle with three occupants inside. Officers made contact with the three suspects. The suspects were arrested and turned over to the Alhambra Police Department.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 11 at 1:49 p.m., a witness in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia called to report a suspicious person in a parking lot. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 11 at 3:18 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Foothill reported a female subject loitering. Officers arrived and located the female subject. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
December 12 at 8:07 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Valle Vista reported fraudulent activity in their bank account and a large amount of money was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
December 12 at 12:50 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report his bank card had been stolen and money had been withdrawn. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 3:00 p.m., a passerby in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject walking too close to traffic. Officers arrived and located the subject holding a large metal pipe and not complying with the officers’ commands. Officers were able to deescalate the situation and safely detain him. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
December 12 at 3:16 p.m., a subject walked into the MPD lobby to report a scam. Sometime during the last month, a fictitious person scammed the elderly lady out of $350,000. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
December 12 at 5:06 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of Linwood reported someone climbed through his window and stole documents and damaged his laptop. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 12 at 5:33 p.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Monterey and Huntington. The driver at fault was cited.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 11:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved, the victim reported her boyfriend had battered her and suffered minor injuries. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
December 13 at 7:56 a.m., a resident in the 1600 block of California reported graffiti on his property. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
December 13 at 8:57 a.m., a victim was stopped at a red light in the area of California and Duarte when she was rear-ended by a vehicle. The suspect fled without exchanging information. She complained of pain a vehicle rear-ended her, causing a complaint of pain to her back. The suspect fled the scene. Investigation continuing.
Petty Theft
December 13 at 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed that two suspects stole money from the unattended cash register. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
December 13 at 2:26 p.m., a victim was approached by a suspect in the 1300 block of S. Primrose, who placed a necklace around the victim's neck while making conversation. In the process, the suspect removed a different necklace the victim was already wearing and stole it. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
December 13 at 9:22 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed the reporting party advised he met a subject to sell a pair of shoes from an online ad he placed. The subject requested to check the authenticity of the shoes, so he was handed the shoes. The suspect took the shoes and entered a nearby vehicle and fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
December 13 at 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. Colorado regarding a vehicle theft. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary – Suspects Arrested
December 13 at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 500 block of E. Duarte regarding a burglary in progress. A witness saw two subjects breaking the front window of the business. Officers arrived and located two suspects in front of the business near a forced open window. One of the suspects was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
