Some Christmasy Events Coming Up This Month in Monrovia

Dec. 2, Saturday: San Gabriel Valley Choral Company Holiday Concert at St Luke’s Episcopal Church, 122 S California Ave. 7:30 pm. Details.
Dec. 3, Sunday: Knights of Columbus Toy Drive; Drop off new unwrapped toy (for children 10-17) or gift card to Knights of Columbus Hall, 130 W Pomona Ave, Monrovia, 9 a.m. – 12 Noon. For information call 359-6480.
Dec. 3, Sunday: Centre Stage “Counting Down to Christmas” Musical at IFGF Church (northeast corner of Primrose and Palm Ave) 10:30 a.m.-noon. Details.
Dec. 7, Thursday: Monrovia Holiday Parade, South Myrtle Old Town Monrovia.
Dec. 9, Saturday: Cookie Exchange, United Methodist Church (downstairs) corner of S Ivy and Palm. Bring 6 dozen cookies and a container to bring home cookies. Raffle prizes, 3 p.m. Contact Janie Duncan for more information at 201-3277.
Dec. 14, Thursday: Kiwanis Club lunch with Citrus Singer Performance, Doubletree Hotel 924 W Huntington Dr. 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. $60 per person; RSVP to Traci French tfrench@bowdendevelopment.com or Gina Fanara gina@cibare.com
Dec. 14, Thursday: Monrovia Chamber Mixer, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 2215 Huntington Drive, Duarte; 5:30-7 p.m. Join the Annual Spark of Love Toy Drive and & Holiday Networking Mixer; Admission is an unwrapped new toy. For details contact Monrovia Chamber at 358-1159.
Dec. 14, Thursday: Clifton Middle School Annual Winter Concert, Clifton Middle School Auditorium. Early Admission $ at 6 p.m. Concert begins at 7 pm.
Thanks to Mayor Becky Shevlin for this list!
- Brad Haugaard
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
No comments:
Post a Comment