News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Some Christmasy Events Coming Up This Month in Monrovia


Sundays: Carriage Rides in Old Town from 3 - 6 p.m. starting at Library Park. $5 per person or free with $25 same-day Old Town business purchase.

Saturdays: Carolers in Old Town from 3 - 6 p.m.

Monrovia Fire & Rescue – Spark of Love, through Dec. 24, collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens. Contact Monrovia Fire & Rescue at 256-8181 for details.

Dec. 2, Saturday: Monrovia Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Annual Toy Drive at Tired Iron Works (135 E Foothill). Admission unwrapped new toy (no stuffed animals) gift card, cash/check donations. Vintage car exposition, taco truck. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Details.

Dec. 2, Saturday: San Gabriel Valley Choral Company Holiday Concert at St Luke’s Episcopal Church, 122 S California Ave. 7:30 pm. Details.

Dec. 3, Sunday: Knights of Columbus Toy Drive; Drop off new unwrapped toy (for children 10-17) or gift card to Knights of Columbus Hall, 130 W Pomona Ave, Monrovia, 9 a.m. – 12 Noon. For information call 359-6480.

Dec. 3, Sunday: Centre Stage “Counting Down to Christmas” Musical at IFGF Church (northeast corner of Primrose and Palm Ave) 10:30 a.m.-noon. Details

Dec. 7, Thursday: Monrovia Holiday Parade, South Myrtle Old Town Monrovia.

Dec. 9, Saturday: Cookie Exchange, United Methodist Church (downstairs) corner of S Ivy and Palm. Bring 6 dozen cookies and a container to bring home cookies. Raffle prizes, 3 p.m. Contact Janie Duncan for more information at 201-3277.

Dec. 14, Thursday: Kiwanis Club lunch with Citrus Singer Performance, Doubletree Hotel 924 W Huntington Dr. 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. $60 per person; RSVP to Traci French tfrench@bowdendevelopment.com or Gina Fanara gina@cibare.com

Dec. 14, Thursday: Monrovia Chamber Mixer, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 2215 Huntington Drive, Duarte; 5:30-7 p.m. Join the Annual Spark of Love Toy Drive and & Holiday Networking Mixer; Admission is an unwrapped new toy. For details contact Monrovia Chamber at 358-1159.

Dec. 14, Thursday: Clifton Middle School Annual Winter Concert, Clifton Middle School Auditorium. Early Admission $ at 6 p.m. Concert begins at 7 pm.

Thanks to Mayor Becky Shevlin for this list!

- Brad Haugaard

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)