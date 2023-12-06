News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Oto Oto Japanese Restaurant
Dinner at Oto Oto Izakaya Japonaise restaurant in the shopping center at the northeast corner of Huntington and Fifth. Off the happy hour menu got the Tonkatsu Ramen for $11.95 and a beer for $3.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
12/06/2023
