Track Santa's Sleigh - Live

And here's Santa's schedule:
- Monday, Dec. 11 - South of Huntington, west of Myrtle, including Valley Circle.
- Tuesday, Dec. 12 - East of Myrtle, north of Foothill.
- Wednesday, Dec. 13 - West of Myrtle, south of Foothill, and
- north of Huntington.
- Thursday, Dec. 14 - East of Myrtle, south of Foothill, north of Duarte Road.
- Friday, Dec. 15 - West of Myrtle Avenue, North of Foothill.
- Brad Haugaard
I think the real reason the City stopped allowing passengers to ride on the sleigh was because that weird lady and her husband were riding on it every night.ReplyDelete