PBS Program to Use Historical Society Photo to Show McDonald's First Restaurant in Monrovia

The Emmy-winning PBS show, Lost LA, will feature rare images of the first McDonald's stands from Monrovia's Legacy Project in an episode airing Jan. 2. Historical Society President Sandy Burud said, "The producers are still deciding which image will be used. Perhaps this one of the Airdrome, which was chopped in half and transported to San Bernardino where Richard and Maurice McDonald met Ray Kroc.
An early photo of the McDonald brother's fast-food Airdrome restaurant, from the Monrovia Historical Society's Legacy Project.
"Perhaps finally," she added, "the truth that McDonalds actually started in Monrovia will be told!"
The episode, titled "Fast Food and Car Culture," explores Southern California's role in the birth of major fast-food chains like McDonald's and their relationship with car culture. It will air Tues., Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal / Wed., Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on KCET.
- Brad Haugaard
