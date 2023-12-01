Nominations for the Chamber of Commerce Awards is Open

Nominations for the Chamber of Commerce's annual awards is now open. The Iris Award is for a Monrovian who has made "outstanding and lasting contributions to Monrovia." The Monroe Award honors an outstanding business or businessperson who owns or works at a Monrovia business. The Service to the Chamber Award is given to a chamber member in recognition of outstanding service to the organization. Deadline to submit nominations is noon on December 15. For questions, contact the Monrovia Chamber at 358-1159 or by email at bl@monroviacc.com.
- Brad Haugaard
