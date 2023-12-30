News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Happy 'Noon' Year's Eve Monrovia


Apparently there will be no official New Year's Eve party along Myrtle this year - at least I can find no mention of it on the city website or the Old Town website.

There will, however, be a "Noon Years Eve" celebration with activities for families in Library Park, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For adults, I find that The Pour House (405 S Myrtle) will hold a New Year's Eve party beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets required. Details here. Are there others?

- Brad Haugaard

Photo by Artem Kniaz on Unsplash
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)