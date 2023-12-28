Extra Monrovia Cops to Check for Impaired Drivers Through New Year’s Day

From Dec. 13 through New Year's Day, Monrovia Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The high-visibility enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, with the goal of stopping suspected impaired drivers who put others on the road at risk.
"Impaired driving isn't just dangerous, it's illegal," Lt. Chad Harvey said. "Let's make this a joyful and safe holiday season for everyone on the road. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that it is essential to act responsibly and plan a sober ride home."
Monrovia Police Department encourages everyone to stay in for the night or have a "go safely" game plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Marijuana, prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also impair. Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
