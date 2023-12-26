Sebastian Would Like in on All Your Adventures

If you’re looking for a fun companion to ring in the New Year, look no further than Sebastian! This handsome guy is sure to turn heads as you walk him down the street!
Sebastian is three years old and has a lot of playful energy. He loves playing in the yard, but is happiest out on the go. He’s been on a number of walks with Pasadena Humane volunteers and they rave about him. He knows several commands and is keen to learn more. He has favorite treats that are a good motivator for him!
Sebastian will thrive in an active home. He doesn’t mind being the center of attention as long as he is included in all the adventures! He would love hiking or camping, and he would probably also enjoy a training class to show off his skills.
Bring this stunner home with you today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
