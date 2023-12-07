Monrovia Police: Grand Theft Alcohol; Almost-Victim identifies Credit Card Skimming Device; Person Beaten on Foothill, Another on Duarte; Credit Card Machines Stolen; Woman Batters Mom; Etc.

Residential Burglary
November 30 at 7:58 p.m., residents in the 200 block of Bradoaks called to report that a neighbor’s vacant home had multiple suspicious subjects inside with masks and gloves on. When officers arrived the subjects began to flee the location. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 2:59 a.m., an employee of a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte called to report a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. Officers determined that the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
December 1 at 2:41 pm, a resident in the 700 block of Ocean View called to report a window at a residence was broken. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism / Resist Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 3:37 pm, a caller in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle called to report a subject writing on the walls. Officers arrived and located the subject on his bike, they attempted to make contact with the subject, but he failed to stop. The subject was located nearby. He was arrested, cited, and released to a medical facility due to a medical condition.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 8:11 p.m., a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a female subject was in the store and in the process of stealing a large amount of alcohol. Officers arrived and located the subject leaving the store. When officers attempted to the contact her, she attempted to flee. The stolen items were recovered and it was discovered that her vehicle was filled with stolen items from other locations. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery / Attempted Murder – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 8:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a battery at a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. The juvenile victim walked to the MPD lobby and reported several suspects battered him. An investigation revealed that the victim had been stabbed during the incident by a juvenile male suspect. The suspect was identified, arrested, and taken into custody. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
December 1 at 9:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to an injury traffic collision near the intersection of Shamrock and Central. Investigation showed the driver of the at-fault vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was completed and the driver arrested. The driver was later booked, housed for sobering, and released on citation.
Vandalism
December 2 at 8:17 a.m., the victim called to report her front passenger window was shattered in the 500 block of Linwood. This investigation is continuing.
Skimming Device
December 2 at 11:33 a.m., the reporting party walked into the MPD lobby holding a skimming device. He stated that he was using an ATM machine when he realized it was a skimming device. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 3 at 1:14 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. He conducted a traffic stop and noticed that the driver was displaying signs of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
December 4 at 9:34 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of S. Myrtle discovered unauthorized charges on her bank account. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
December 4 at 11:39 a.m., a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck discovered a vehicle sold to them was a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was recovered and removed from the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
December 4 at 11:52 a.m., a business in the 1600 block of California purchased large trucking equipment and later realized the seller was not a legitimate company and that it was a scam. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
December 4 at 2:07 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Parkrose discovered her information was used to open a credit card. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
December 4 at 4:13 p.m., a victim claimed he was battered in the 100 block of E. Foothill. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
December 4 at 7:22 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Duarte reported a male subject was battered by three to four male subjects. All suspects were gone prior to officers arriving. MFD responded and transported the male subject to a hospital for medical treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Prowling
December 5 at 9:37 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Norumbega reported seeing a female adult loitering around in the backyard. The female appeared to be wandering aimlessly. Officers arrived and searched the area but could not locate her. This investigation is continuing.
Embezzlement
December 5 at 2:33 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Evergreen reported that a former employee stole money from the company, during her time of employment. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
December 6 at 6:17 a.m., a passerby in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that all windows to a business were shattered. Officers arrived and determined unknown suspect(s) smashed all the windows, entered the business, and stole a credit card machine. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
December 6 at 8:55 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported their business was broken into during the night. The suspect(s) smashed the front door, made entry, stole a credit card machine, and fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Battery / Mental Evaluation
December 6 at 12:19 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Central reported her adult sister battered their mom. Officers arrived and determined the adult female subject was suffering from a mental illness. The mother was not injured and only wanted mental health help for her daughter. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation. Follow the Monrovia Police Department on our social media!
No comments:
Post a Comment