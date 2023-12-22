Monrovia Today Is Out; City Wins Conservation Award; Recycling; Etc.

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ The winter edition of Monrovia Today is online here.
~ Monrovia was recently awarded the Government Finance Officers Association's Program Excellence Award for its Drought/Conservation Program, including its Excess Water Usage Penalty Program. In three years citywide water consumption is down 20%, exceeding the state's 15% water reduction goal. Monrovia is one of six winners this year and is featured in the magazine, "Government Finance Review." See the article here.
~ City Hall, Public Works, and Police and Fire Administration will be closed to the public Dec. 26 - 29. Essential services will continue as usual. Normal city operations will resume on Tuesday, January 2.
~ Recycle your Christmas tree by placing it curbside on your regular trash collection day between Dec. 26 and Jan. 13. Remove ornaments, tinsel, plastic bags, nails, lights, and plastic or metal stands. Collected trees will be composted. For more information, contact Public Works at 932-5575.
~ The Monrovia Historical Museum will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31.
- Brad Haugaard
