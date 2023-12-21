Monrovia Police: $35,000 Merchandise Stolen in Smash and Grab; Shoplifting; Store Waits Before Calling Cops on Shoplifters; Man Falls Down Embankment; Etc.

Injury Traffic Collision
December 14 at 8:40 a.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Colorado and Madison. Officers arrived and determined a pedestrian was crossing on a crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Vehicle Burglary
December 14 at 9:14 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Olive called to report his window was shattered on his vehicle and power tools were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
December 14 at 12:31 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called to report a male subject left with a cart full of items without paying. Officers arrived and located him a short distance away with a female subject. The male subject was still in possession of the stolen property. The female subject was also found to be in possession of stolen property. The male subject was arrested, identified and released at the scene with a citation. The female subject could not be identified, she was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be identified and later released on a citation.
Medical Assist
December 14 at 12:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Alta Vista regarding a male subject who fell down an embankment and was unresponsive. Officers and MFD arrived and were able to lift him up and transport him to a hospital for treatment.
Recovered Stolen Vehicle
December 14 at 3:00 p.m., a caller in the area of Alta Vista and Foothill reported a suspicious vehicle and a suspicious male subject fleeing from the vehicle. Officers arrived and discovered the vehicle was an unreported stolen vehicle from Rowland Heights. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
December 14 at 3:16 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a female was inside removing sensors from items and placing them in in her purse. She was with a male subject. They exited the store and got into a waiting vehicle. They were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 15 at 6:33 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of E. Foothill went out to his work truck and discovered someone had forced entry through a locked door and taken tools and materials from inside. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
December 15 at 8:45 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Pomona reported that someone pried the front door open and got inside. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud – Suspect Arrested
December 15 at 11:54 a.m., an employee from a restaurant in the 100 block of E. Colorado called to report that a patron was refusing to pay for his food. Officers arrived and located the subject who was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 15 at 1:22 p.m., officers responded to the area of Ivy and Walnut regarding an injury traffic collision. An investigation revealed that one of the driver’s failed to yield, causing a vehicle collision. Both parties suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Vehicle Burglary
December 15 at 1:35 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of Oaks called to report his vehicle had been broken into. This investigation is continuing.
DUI Checkpoint
December 16 at 2:00 a.m., seven motorists were cited in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle during a DUI checkpoint. Two field sobriety investigations were conducted and both were determined to be driving sober.
Traffic Collision
December 16 at 1:52 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks. This investigation is continuing.
Welfare Check
December 16 at 4:53 p.m., a welfare check was requested for an adult male subject in the 2000 block of Peck. Officers arrived and located the male subject. Officers determined he was suffering from medical issues. He was transported to a medical facility for medical treatment.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 16 at 4:55 p.m., while patrolling the 400 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a male and female subject involved in a physical altercation. The officer made contact with both subjects and determined the female was the aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrants / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
December 16 at 10:50 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported seeing a male inside the store shoplifting. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed he had several warrants for his arrest and he was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 17 at 8:13 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported two female adults who were in the store loading items into bags. The suspects exited the store without paying for the merchandise just as officers arrived. Officers made contact with the subjects and determined they had stolen merchandise. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
December 18 at 7:02 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Alta Vista called to report that someone had broken into his vehicle overnight. The suspect smashed a window and stole items. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 18 at 7:35 a.m., a caller in the 1400 block of S. Primrose reported that several vehicles had been broken into overnight. Officers arrived and discovered two vehicles had their windows smashed and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 18 at 8:15 a.m., while patrolling the area of Shamrock and Cypress officers saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer check of the driver revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
December 18 at 9:32 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of N. 5th reported graffiti on along a wall. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 18 at 10:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Esplanade and Huntington Drive regarding and injury traffic collision. One party complained of pain and they were transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
December 18 at 12:49 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report that an adult female subject had stolen property. Officers arrived and the female subject was already gone. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Non-Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
December 19 at 12:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of S. Peck regarding a traffic collision. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed that the driver collided with a curb and a pole. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
December 19 at 2:21 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of S. Mountain called to report a vehicle had crashed into a tree. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed that the driver had ran from the scene, leaving the passenger behind. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
December 19 at 3:52 p.m., an employee from a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called to report that four male subjects entered the business, smashed the glass counter with hammers, and took property worth $35,000. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 19 at 3:55 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported his wife had battered him during an argument. Officers arrived and an investigation determined the female subject was the aggressor. She was arrested and later released due to a medical condition.
Shoplifting
December 19 at 7:54 p.m., an employee of a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported three females subjects entered the store, loaded up bags with merchandise, and fled in an unknown direction. The store waited 10 minutes before calling MPD, because they had to get approval to call from their corporate office. Officers responded but were unable to locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 20 at 7:19 a.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the 400 block of E. Greystone. Officers arrived and an investigating determined that the driver had suffered a medical emergency while driving and lost control of the vehicle, colliding into a pole. The male suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Petty Theft
December 20 at 2:34 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that two subjects took property without paying. Officers arrived and located both subjects outside the business. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
