Robbery and Attempted Murder in Library Park

Monrovia Police Department responded to a battery at Library Park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle on Friday, December 1, at 8:49 p.m. A male juvenile was attacked by several other males at the park. The victim was able to run away and get to safety. During the altercation, he had his skateboard and backpack stolen by the suspects. The skateboard was recovered during the investigation. The victim was transported to a local hospital where it was discovered he had 2 puncture wounds as a result of the altercation. Officers were able to locate and identify one of the suspects who was involved and he was arrested. He was also a juvenile and he was transported to juvenile hall. The other suspects are still outstanding.
No additional information is available for release at this time due to the active investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Monrovia Police Department Detective Bureau at (626) 256-8041.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
