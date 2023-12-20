News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

School District's Business Services Officer Leaves

Jessica Garcia, Monrovia School District's Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, has departed the district. Interim Superintendent Flint Fertig said Garcia was an " invaluable team member," wished her well, and said a search for a replacement is underway. Details.

- Brad Haugaard
4 comments:

  1. AnonymousDecember 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM

    Our board is to blame. They don’t know what they are doing at all. They don’t care either. They still don’t even have a superintendent and the interim is in over his head because he is really just a principal. At least he cares though. She was the best business assistant superintendent we have ever had.

  2. AnonymousDecember 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM

    I am very concerned with the amount of turnover in administrative positions.

    1. AnonymousDecember 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM

      Agreed. How do we expect the students to have stability? It starts at the top.

  3. AnonymousDecember 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM

    You should be more concerned with the performance of the schools and needed repairs to them that don’t ever seem to get done.

