School District's Business Services Officer Leaves

Jessica Garcia, Monrovia School District's Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, has departed the district. Interim Superintendent Flint Fertig said Garcia was an " invaluable team member," wished her well, and said a search for a replacement is underway. Details
.
- Brad Haugaard
Our board is to blame. They don’t know what they are doing at all. They don’t care either. They still don’t even have a superintendent and the interim is in over his head because he is really just a principal. At least he cares though. She was the best business assistant superintendent we have ever had.ReplyDelete
I am very concerned with the amount of turnover in administrative positions.ReplyDelete
Agreed. How do we expect the students to have stability? It starts at the top.Delete
You should be more concerned with the performance of the schools and needed repairs to them that don’t ever seem to get done.ReplyDelete