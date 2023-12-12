Carefree Harmony - A 60-Pound Bowling Ball

Two-year-old Harmony is an adorable low-rider who will bowl her way into your heart. Or your legs, if you’re not paying attention!
This 60-pound bowling ball seems to move through life without a care in the world. When she gets “the zoomies” and runs around the yard at Pasadena Humane, she has the appearance of a mini tornado- one that is laughing with a beaming smile the whole time.
When she finally slows down for a minute, Harmony adores getting a nice belly rub as she rolls around in the grass. She kicks her legs in the air like it’s the best thing ever.
Harmony has lived with other dogs, so she might like a friend with similar size and energy level. She’s also quite content to be the only apple of your eye!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
