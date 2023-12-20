News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Domenico’s


Dinner at Domenico’s, on the south side of Huntington just east of Magnolia. Got a half order of of cheese ravioli for $14.95 from the 55+ menu and a beer for $7.95. It came with garlic bread and a dinner salad. Nice. 

- Brad Haugaard 

