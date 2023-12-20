News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Domenico’s
Dinner at Domenico’s, on the south side of Huntington just east of Magnolia. Got a half order of of cheese ravioli for $14.95 from the 55+ menu and a beer for $7.95. It came with garlic bread and a dinner salad. Nice.
- Brad Haugaard
12/20/2023
