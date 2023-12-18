News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Smash Tournament at Library Dec. 22
Smash Tournament with low-stakes games. Watch the competition on the big screen or try other video games at a second setup. Open to all levels. Friday, Dec 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Monrovia Public Library, Community Room
- Brad Haugaard
12/18/2023
