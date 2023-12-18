News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Smash Tournament at Library Dec. 22

Smash Tournament with low-stakes games. Watch the competition on the big screen or try other video games at a second setup. Open to all levels. Friday, Dec 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Monrovia Public Library, Community Room

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)