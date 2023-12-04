With Treats It Shouldn't Take Tina Too Long too Long to Get Over Her Shyness

Tina is a sweet girl with a big heart! This two-year-old black lab mix can be a little shy with new people at first but give her some delicious treats and she’ll be coming up to you to say hello (and get some more snacks). She even enjoyed cuddling in bed with her foster parent!
Tina’s love of food means she really enjoys learning new things in exchange for treats. She has a hunger for knowledge (and hot dogs) that could make her top of the class in any training session!
Tina is an active girl who enjoys playing fetch and chasing after toys. She’s often seen having the zoomies in the Pasadena Humane play yard and rolling around on her back. However, she always takes a break for snuggles with her favorite people.
This gentle pup is seeking a patient adopter who can give her a little time to come out of her shell. Tina would prefer to be the only pet in the home so she can get all your affection (and as much room as possible on the bed).
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
