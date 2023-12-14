Terrence Williams Dies: Former School Board Member Active in Community

With a heavy heart, I share the news of the passing of a beloved member of our community, Mr. Terrence Williams. As we come together to mourn his loss, we reflect on his indelible mark on our School District and the broader Monrovia community.
Terrence dedicated his time and passion to our School Board, serving diligently from 2013 to 2018. His commitment extended beyond the boardroom, as he actively participated in numerous organizations such as the Monrovia Kiwanis Club, Monrovia Arcadia Duarte (MAD) Town Council, Monrovia Community Coordinating Council, and PTSA.
Mr. Williams also served as the chair of the Measure MM Committee, was the co-chair of Monrovia Unified School District’s Equity and Inclusion Committee, and he was a strong advocate for special education students. His impact reached far and wide, leaving an enduring legacy of service and dedication.
In addition to his civic contributions, Terrence was a cherished community member. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his wife, Bobbie Williams, and his four children, who all attended Monrovia Schools.
Terrence's presence will be deeply missed, but his contributions to our community will always be remembered. As a close-knit school district family, let us support one another during this challenging time.
With heartfelt condolences,
Flint Fertig
Interim Superintendent
Monrovia Unified School District
Devastating news! He was an incredible person.ReplyDelete