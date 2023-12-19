Affectionate Alesana Has a Non-Stop Tail

This pint-sized pup is adorable Alesana, a one-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix.
Alesana is incredibly affectionate. She loves sitting by your side to get pets and give you gentle kisses. Her tail wags non-stop, especially when she gets some scratches or pets.
She has lived with other dogs and would probably do best with dogs her own size or larger. She’s very playful, but she doesn’t know her own size!
Alesana has working on her training cues and is very good at “sit”. Her fetching game needs a little work- she likes the idea of chasing a ball, but immediately returns to the person trying to play because getting pets is much easier, and more fun!
She is the perfect size to go for a hike with you on a trip to the beach. She won’t take up a lot of room in the car or on the couch for a cuddle when you’re back home!
Alesana and all other dogs can be adopted at no cost during the Roses and Wet Noses promotion going on at Pasadena Humane from 12/15 - 12/31. The promotion is sponsored by Pet Care Foundation, and hopes to highlight some of the amazing large dogs who are in need of adoption. Alesana would love to cuddle up with you on the couch and watch the Rose Parade in a couple weeks!
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
