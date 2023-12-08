More Trains, Longer Hours for Metro Monrovia Service

In response to riders requesting more frequent and later rail service, on Dec. 10 Metro will implement the following changes to the A Line (formerly Gold Line, formerly L Line):
Weekday peak hour trains will operate every 8 minutes instead of 10 minutes.
Weekday midday and Saturday/Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. trains will operate every 10 minutes instead of 12 minutes.
Two additional trains will be added at the end of the nightly schedule in each direction, extending service by an extra 40 minutes each night, weekdays and weekends, with later departures from Long Beach, APU Citrus, and Santa Monica after 11:30 p.m.
