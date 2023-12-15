Six-Story Multifamily Building Planned for Colorado/Olive Near Old Town

A six-story multifamily building containing 269 units, an interior courtyard, two parking structures and surface parking, 96 affordable units and a 5,471 square foot public park is planned for a 2.7 acre property between 150 West Colorado Boulevard through the block to 125 West Olive Avenue. The project, proposed by the company Goldrich Kest, involves replacing two existing buildings, Oak Park Apartments, built in 1977.
The city wants to hear your comments about the project’s possible environmental issues. Details on project proposal here. Details on giving your thoughts here.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment