Youth Punched in Grocery Store; Burglar Pepper Sprayed; Hit and Run Vehicle Caught on Camera; Person Gets Jewelry Then Stops Payment; Burglar Followed Until Police Arrive

Possession of Stolen Property
June 1 at 2:07 a.m., a caller in the 1800 block of S. Peck Road, reported two suspicious subjects in the complex near the mailboxes. The subjects left on foot and were last seen near Myrtle and Railroad. Officers responded and located the subjects on Raymond near Pomona. One of the subjects was in possession of two wallets that did not belong to him. Officers contacted the owners and learned they were stolen from two unlocked vehicles on Peck. The property was collected and returned to the owners. The subject was issued a citation and both were released.
Vehicle Tampering / Trespassing / False Information to Officers / Resisting Arrest
June 1 at 11:42 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Genoa witnessed a male subject attempting to get inside of the resident’s vehicle parked in front of his house. The victim pepper sprayed the suspect’s face to deter him from burglarizing his vehicle. The suspect immediately ran from the area. He was located by an officer responding to the call. He attempted to run from the officer, but was unsuccessful. The suspect was arrested, but due to having pepper spray in his eyes and face, he was taken to a nearby hospital for medical care. The suspect was not forthcoming about his identity, however, while at the hospital it was discovered he was from Monrovia. The hospital advised he would be required to stay in their care for an extended period of time. He was issued a citation to appear in court.
Grand Theft
June 1 at 7:24 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of California called to report a theft. The catalytic converter had been stolen off of his 2005 Honda Accord. Surveillance footage was recovered. This investigation is ongoing.
Grand Theft
June 2 at 8:02 a.m., the owner of a business in the 400 block of W. Duarte Rd. called to report a theft. The owner reported that around 5:50 a.m., unknown subjects broke into one of his cash vending machines, stealing an estimated $400 and causing approximately $1,500 in damage. The business security cameras captured the subjects, their vehicle, and the license plate. This investigation is ongoing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
June 2 at 9:19 a.m., the victim of a hit and run traffic collision that occurred in the 100 block of W. Chestnut made a counter report in the police department lobby. The victim's vehicle has an advanced on-board security camera system with sensors, which captured the collision from three angles and yielded a suspect vehicle license plate. The suspect’s vehicle has been tied to several DUI reports. The unoccupied suspect vehicle was located several hours later by an officer and had damage consistent with the collision. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud Report
June 2 at 11:37 a.m., the owner of an auction company in the 100 block of E. Walnut reported he'd been defrauded out of nearly $40,000 worth of jewelry. An unknown suspect placed winning bids on the jewelry and wired payment. Once shipping confirmation for the jewelry was received, the suspect immediately canceled the payment through his bank before the payments cleared the three day waiting period. The investigation is ongoing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
June 2 at 2:30 p.m., a resident from the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista called to report a possible abandoned vehicle parked in the area for about three weeks. A computer check of the vehicle license plate confirmed it was a stolen vehicle. The agency of record for the stolen vehicle did not respond and the registered owner could not be located. The vehicle was removed from the stolen vehicle system and stored.
Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
June 2 at 2:34 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Linwood called to report a residential burglary. He arrived home and found a female suspect ransacking his apartment. She left when he confronted her. The resident followed her until she was located by officers. She was arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department Jail.
Located Runaway Juveniles
June 2 at 4:09 p.m., an officer who had just gone off-duty was traveling south in the 1400 block of S. Myrtle when he saw two voluntary runaway juveniles with whom he'd had prior contacts. A backup officer was dispatched and they contacted the juveniles and returned them to their parents.
Battery Report
June 2 at 10:03 p.m., employees of a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported several juveniles fist fighting inside of the store. Officers arrived and found one male juvenile victim from Duarte who had been punched in the face and was bleeding. The male juvenile suspects had fled the area prior to officers arriving. Paramedics responded along with the juvenile’s mother. She said she had dropped him off at Library Park earlier that night then drove home. The victim told officers a group of male juveniles asked him where he was from or why he was "mad dogging" them, then one punched him in the face and they all ran out of the store. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication - Suspect Arrested
June 2 at 10:36 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of N. Mayflower when he noticed a parked car blocking the roadway. The person in the car then began to drive forward with no lights on. The officer stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be unlicensed and the passenger to be so intoxicated he was unable to care for his own safety or the safety of others. The passenger was arrested and housed until sober. The vehicle was stored.
Driving Under the Influence - Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 1:12 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 3300 block of S. Peck when she saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. She stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, she arrested the driver for Driving Under the Influence.
Injury Traffic Collision CHP Assist
June 3 at 1:45 a.m., an Amazon big rig truck and trailer was traveling west on the 210 freeway when it crashed into the back of a stalled Mustang. It went through the sound wall, west of Myrtle Avenue. The Mustang was pushed into the number one lane where it crashed into another moving vehicle. The collision caused major cinder block debris to cover the 100 block of Central and multiple Amazon packages to fly through the air and cover the freeway. Several parked cars on Central were damaged from the flying cinder block debris. CA Highway Patrol, CalTrans, Monrovia Fire Department, Monrovia Public Works and Monrovia Police responded. Three people were injured and transported to a nearby hospital. At the same time as this collision, a solo car traveling east on the 210 freeway crashed west of Myrtle, the driver fled the scene and could not be located.
Death Report
June 3 at 3:29 p.m., Monrovia Police officers were dispatched to assist Monrovia Fire Personnel on a medical assist call at a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. An elderly gentleman had collapsed and CPR was being performed by bystanders. Monrovia Fire personnel arrived and continued CPR for nearly 15 minutes before pronouncing the subject deceased. The deceased male was in a public place therefore officers put up a privacy screen and waited until the mortuary arrived.
Possession of Methamphetamine - Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 10:15 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington when he saw a motorist fail to stop for a red light on Huntington and Monterey. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be in possession of a used methamphetamine pipe. Upon further inspection of the vehicle, he found she was also in possession of methamphetamine for personal use. The driver was arrested.
Mental Evaluation
June 3 at 8:48 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Duarte regarding a male subject jumping on top of vehicles in the drive-thru. Officers were out on the same subject earlier in the shift for walking in and out of traffic. He was taken to a hospital and placed on a 72 hour mental evaluation hold.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
June 4 at 10:18 a.m., an officer ran the license plate of a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Tenth. It returned as a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was recovered and an investigation is being conducted.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
June 5 at 11:34 a.m., a property manager from the 100 block of W. Olive called Foothill Tow to have a vehicle removed from the property. An investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from Arcadia. It was recovered and returned to the registered owner.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 5 at 3:42 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mayflower and Duarte to assist with an injury collision. A vehicle made a left turn without yielding to oncoming traffic in the intersection. One party from the collision suffered minor injuries.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
June 5 at 5:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a theft report. A male adult had taken numerous items without paying for them. Officers conducted an area check and located the suspect. He was arrested for the theft and the property was returned to the store.
Theft
June 5 at 11:55 p.m., officers responded to a call of a theft at a parking structure in the 200 block of West Pomona. Some items from a vehicle were stolen. A resident walked out to the parking structure and saw a suspect inside his vehicle. The suspect fled down the stairwell towards the train depot. A can of mace and a folding knife was taken from the vehicle. Officers checked the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
June 6 at 12:16 p.m., a Parking Control Officer patrolling the 1800 block of Tenth ran a license plate of a Honda Civic parked at the location. The vehicle returned as a stolen vehicle. Officers responded and confirmed the vehicle was not occupied. It was recovered and removed from the Stolen Vehicle System.
Vandalism
June 7 at 07:03 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a vandalism in the 300 block of E. Palm. A caller reported her rental car had been vandalized. The vehicle had been parked overnight on the street. The window was smashed with an unknown object. There is no suspect information. This investigation is continuing.
Embezzlement
June 7 at 09:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Mountain regarding an embezzlement report. The owner of the business reported two employees have stolen over 200K from the business. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 7 at 08:20 p.m., a male suspect entered a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and selected several power tools. The suspect started acting strangely and walked out with tools and electronics valued at $1,500. The suspect entered a dark SUV with chrome rims and no license plates and fled towards Mountain. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment