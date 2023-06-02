Monrovia Competing for 'All America City'; Trash Rates Going Up; Race Unity; Garden Night; Historic Walking Tour; ADUs

~ Monrovia is one of 20 finalists, 10 of which will an All-America City award. That out of more than 30,000 cities in the country. On June 11 each community will have 10 minutes to present to a jury why it is an All-America City. City Manager Dylan Feik and a group of community leaders will travel to Denver to make the presentation.
~ Trash costs going up. Athens Services has requested both a Consumer Price Index (plus 1%) fee increase and an extra fee to comply with the state's "Short-Lived Climate Pollution Reduction Strategy." The CPI increase (to keep up with inflation) will be 3.82% plus 1%, or 3.82%. The fee for complying with the state's new regulations will be another 3% for residential services and 7% for businesses. The fee would be effective July 1, 2023.
The city estimates that typical residential customers with 90-gallon trash/recycling barrels, cost will be $42.80/month. Typical commercial customers with one-3 yard bins, cost will be $258.92/month. The City Council will review the rate increase request at its June 13 meeting. For more information contact Public Works at 932-5575.
~ The Second Annual Race Unity Celebration and Awards will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Station Square with guest speaker Oscar DeGruy, youth advocate, experienced actor, public speaker, workshop creator, and mentor. Sponsored by Baha'is of Monrovia. Contact Barbara Gholar at 415-7259 for more information.
~ There will be a Family Garden Night on Friday, June 16, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the Monrovia Community Garden at the corner of Magnolia and Colorado. Email info@monroviacommunitygarden.org to register and for more information.
~ Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will hold a walking tour of Old Town tomorrow, Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m. Meet at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Palm. $5 per person. Tour lasts approximately two hours and includes a history of the downtown and the development of Monrovia.
