Teen Scene - Every Friday For Summer
Teen Scene every Friday night, July 7 - August 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Free activities including: food, music, arts and crafts, games, competitions and more. For more information contact the Community Center at 256-8246.
