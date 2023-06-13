Adventurous Young Gardenia Dog Loves Attention - And Swimming

Gardenia is a young and adventurous girl who has been entertaining the volunteers and staff at Pasadena Humane with her silly antics. Initially shy, Gardenia is now in the running to be voted “most improved player”. She cannot get enough attention from everyone who spends time with her- she somehow manages to get the spot she wants scratched under your hand time and time again.
Like any athlete, Gardenia has been busy training for the 2024 Olympics. She wants to compete in her favorite sport- swimming! She absolutely adores going into the (kiddie) pool. She dives head-first into the water and will push herself around in circles over and over. She doesn’t seem to mind that she never really gets anywhere. When she stops, she has a joyful look that we’re pretty sure means she thinks she’s won a medal.
Gardenia is ready to take the podium in her forever home!
Pasadena Humane has a free adoption event on Saturday, 6/17, from 10:00 am. - 2:00 p.m. All adoption fees are waived and no appointment is necessary.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday
and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
