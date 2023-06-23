News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Teens Win $1,000 Scholarships; Learn Beer Making (and Tasting); Teaching Teens to Handle Money; Rehab Money for Low Income Homeowners

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~ The Monrovia Public Library Foundation recently awarded four $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors Katyln Beller, Charlie Gallardo, Valeriia Pvlyk, and Ashlyn Vales, who served on the  Library's Teen Advisory Board, providing input for teen programming and volunteering at community events. 

~ Learn beer-making and sample craft beers with the Monrovia Brew Master Program. Each stop at a local brewery includes craft beer and snacks, and attendees will receive a Monrovia Brew Master t-shirt. 21 and older. $100 per person ($10 extra for nonresidents). For more information, call the Community Center at 256-8246. Register here.

~ Mad City Money, at the Santa Anita Family YMCA, provides hands-on experience involving career, income, debt, and expenses. The challenge is to manage finances, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, and more, without running out of money. Register here.

~ Monrovia is opening its CDBG Residential Rehabilitation Program to new applications from July 10 to July 24. This program provides grants to low to moderate-income homeowners of single-family homes for necessary home improvements. Starting on July 10 at 7 a.m., an Eligibility Intake Form will be available at monroviaareapartnership.com/cdbg, and applicants will be considered based on the order of forms received. Completed forms must be emailed to map@ci.monrovia.ca.us. For further details, contact 932-5563.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)