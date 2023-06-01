Monrovia Police: Thieves Steal Safe With Nothing of Value; Running Drunk in Traffic; Driving Stoned; Teacher Given Stolen License Plates; $25k Wheelchair Stolen; Etc.

Outside Agency Assist
May 25 at 8:09 a.m., the Arcadia Police Department requested for Monrovia Police Department units to assist in the 200 block of Woodruff Way regarding a call of a possible murder/suicide with ten people being detained. Officers responded to assist. Within minutes, the location was secured and it was determined to be a "swatting" call. No homicide or suicide had occurred at the location.
Burglary
May 26 at 9:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Sutter Creek due to an alarm activation. The officers arrived and found the glass to the rear door shattered. The house is currently for sale and not occupied. Several drawers in the master bedroom were ransacked, but it did not appear anything was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
May 27 at 9:39 a.m., a caller from the 100 block of Mill Run reported someone had broken into their house and stole a safe. Officers arrived and discovered the suspect(s) entered the residence through a second story balcony slider. Once inside, they went straight to the closet and took a small safe. The victim informed the officers that only insurance papers were inside the safe at the time. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant and Public Intoxication - Suspect Arrested
May 27 at 7:16 p.m., officers responded to a call about a male adult running in an out of traffic in the 700 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was heavily intoxicated and was found to be unable to care for his own safety. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence - Suspect Arrested
May 28 at 12:36 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mayflower and Duarte when she witnessed a motorist commit traffic violations. The officer stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. An additional officer arrived and conducted field sobriety tests. The driver was too impaired to drive a motor vehicle, he was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 28 at 10:39 a.m., the Monrovia Police Department received a call of a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of S. Mayflower. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. It was learned that the female battered the male. The female was arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for booking and processing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 28 at 9:07 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 900 block of W. Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. He stopped the vehicle and as he approached the driver, a large amount of fresh marijuana smoke poured out of the open driver's window. The driver appeared heavily intoxicated from the marijuana and after field sobriety tests were conducted, the 19 year old male driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
Residential Burglary
May 28 at 9:53 p.m., a resident from the 600 block of California called to report a residential burglary. The victim arrived home and discovered someone had gained entry into her home by unknown means and stole $300 cash. Her bedroom was ransacked. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Recovered Stolen Plate
May 30 at 8:16 a.m., the Monrovia Police Department was notified of a stolen vehicle entering city limits. Officers found the vehicle and conducted a high risk stop. It was learned the plates on the vehicle had been switched and the teacher who was driving the vehicle to work, had no idea it happened. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
May 30 at 9:23 a.m., a caller from the 200 block of N. Mayflower reported someone had broken into the school during the night. An officer arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. It was determined the suspect(s) used some type of bolt cutters and defeated a padlock on a storage room. Once inside, the suspect(s) took a rolling projector and a leaf blower. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
May 30 at 12:53 p.m., a business owner from the 200 block of W. Foothill called to report two juveniles had just stolen food items from his store. Officers caught the juveniles nearby who were supposed to be in school. The items were found on the juveniles and returned to the store. The juveniles were cited then released to their parents.
Grand Theft
May 30 at 1:48 p.m., a caller from the 1400 block of S. Mountain reported a theft. While the caller slept in his vehicle that night, someone stole his $25,000 wheelchair. The reporting party said he had to wait in front of the dealership all night to get his vehicle fixed in the morning. Officers found video surveillance of a male adult walking by the victim's vehicle and then walking away with the wheelchair. This investigation is continuing.
Felony Vandalism
May 30 at 3:56 p.m., a caller from the 1800 block of S. Shamrock reported a vandalism. Someone entered the rear area of their business during the night and damaged one of their fleet trucks causing over $450 worth of damage. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
May 30 6:02 p.m., a caller from the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported a burglary. Sometime between Friday and Saturday, someone entered the business and stole keys, chair liners, and multiple artificial plants. The business has no alarm or video cameras. This investigation is continuing.
Bicycle Theft
May 30 9:12 p.m., a victim called from the 400 block of S. Myrtle to report a theft. His bicycle, a pink Throne Goon XL, was stolen from the bike rack sometime between 7:20 p.m. and 9 p.m. This investigation is ongoing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 31 at 9:39 a.m., a caller from the 1100 block of E. Huntington called to report the theft of his vehicle. His Ford F650 Box Truck was stolen from their rental business sometime during the night. The truck had a company tracker on it. Officers were able to track the vehicle to a location somewhere in Compton. Officers had Los Angeles Sheriffs Department go to the location and recover the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
May 31 2023, at 1:35 p.m., a school employee from the 1300 block of Boley called to report someone had broken into their school during the night. Officers arrived and discovered a door had been pried open to a room and a computer was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
May 31 at 1:13 p.m., a business employee from the 2100 block of S. Myrtle called to report someone had broken into several storage units during the night. Officers discovered a storage door was pried open and the suspects tunneled through multiple walls to gain access to other storage units. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
May 31 10:08 p.m., officers responded to a call from a business in the1600 block of S. Mountain. A subject stole six pairs of shoes worth approximately $250. The subject fled the scene on a skateboard. This investigation is ongoing.
