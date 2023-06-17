Residents Protest School Superintendent at Evaluation Meeting

According to a Facebook video (here
) by Marie Bordona-Bell, numerous Monrovia residents spoke out in the evaluation meeting of Monrovia School Superintendent Ryan Smith. None of the speakers was supportive of Smith although one said he should be told where he can improve. Several people complained of being disrespected, others of what they said were wasteful expenditures, some of disorganization, and others of low staff morale.
- Brad Haugaard
I am begging the citizens of Monrovia to get involved in this. If Monrovia loses the draw of the district, we all lose a lot more. Read the board minutes from this last meeting or at least watch the video.ReplyDelete
In all the times I've spoken to him he's been polite and respectful, We are facing uncertain economic times here in California, With every dollar very precious we can not afford to pay what it would cost to buyout his contract, Hire a firm to conduct a search and pay a hefty salary to a new Super.ReplyDelete